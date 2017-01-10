Former Ukrainian PM Azarov wants to form a “government-in-exile” in Moscow

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Former Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov has announced he would gather a Ukrainian “government-in-exile” in Moscow.

The move comes after in December a Moscow court ruling held that the collapse of his government in early 2014 was the result of an illegal coup.

Speaking in Moscow on January 9, Azarov said it would be necessary to form a government-in-exile if the Ukrainian people “demand an alternative.”

“We will definitely take further steps,” he said in an interview with Izvestia. “Currently, we are planning to apply to international courts and submit all the data reviewed in Moscow as basic materials. This is eyewitness testimony, a huge layer of documents.”

On December 27, Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court satisfied a claim filed by former Ukrainian MP Vladimir Oleinik on recognizing the February 2014 events in Ukraine as a coup. According to the judgement, the support of the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine by the US and the EU led to a rift in society and the subsequent armed conflict.

Azarov was Ukraine’s prime minister from March 11, 2010, until January 27, 2014, under former President Viktor Yanukovych.

Yanukovych, Azarov, and other pro-Russian Ukrainian officials fled to Russia in February 2014 after months of mass protests in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine by demonstrators who were angered by Yanukovych’s refusal to sign an Association Agreement with the European Union.

Azarov is now wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of corruption and abuse of office.

Protests in Kiev’s central Independence Square broke out in late 2013, when Yanukovich put off signing an association agreement with the European Union to examine the deal more thoroughly. This move sparked mass riots, known as Euromaidan, that eventually led to a coup in February 2014, ousting Yanukovich from the presidency and forcing him to flee from Ukraine.

During the standoff in Kiev, radicals placed a tent camp in Independence Square, seized a number of administrative buildings in the center of the city and set up the so-called ‘self-defense forces,’ which plunged into open fighting with law enforcers. In a period from February 18 to 20, 2014, more than 80 people were killed in Kiev.