Former Thai prime minister flees country to escape imprisonment

Thailand’s Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for the former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Friday.

Yingluck Shinawatra is the last democratically elected Prime Minister of Thailand since she was ousted from power by the military in 2014.

The 50-year-old Shinawatra failed to appear for the verdict in a trial in which she was being accused of gross negligence and mismanagement for a 2011 rice subsidy scheme.

The prosecution has argued that subsidies inflated rice prices, reducing Thailand’s competitiveness, hurting the country’s export industry. The current government backed by the military suggests the scheme has cost the country $17bn.

If she did appear in Court, she faced a 10 years imprisonment verdict.

On Friday morning, her defense claimed she was too sick, but Reuters reports that she has fled abroad.

On Thursday evening, she had warned her supporters via social media platforms not to go to Court, as she feared for their safety.

Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters that “it is possible” she has fled the country. According to Germany’s dpa, Prayut has ordered increased controls at the border.

Shinawatra comes from an old political clan that has dominated Thai politics for half a century. She was removed from office in 2014 by a military coup and was banned from politics from the junta’s parliament due to her link with the rice programme.

That is not unprecedented. Her brother, Taksin, had also been ousted from power by the military in 2006. He was put on trial for graft and fled Thailand in 2008 before he was sentenced to two years in jail. He lives between London, Dubai, and Hong Kong, allegedly traveling with a Montenegrin passport.