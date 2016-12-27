Former Governor of the BoE favours leaving the Single Market

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

“Britain should stop pretending that Brexit is compatible with staying in the single market, and decide its own immigration policy,” Mervyn King said on Monday.

Mervyn King is the former Governor of the Bank of England (BoE), who stirred British monetary policy though the 2008 financial crisis until 2013.

Although the British economy rebounded, King is criticized for failing to single out systemic risks such as Northern Rock and the weak position of the Royal Bank of Scotland. He also advised the British government in 2008 to pursue austerity, which proved a disaster for recovery.

The former BoE Governor called for Britain to abandon the notion of Single Market membership to make the most of Brexit. “I don’t think it makes sense for us to pretend that we should remain in the single market,” he told the BBC.

Mervyn King argues that for the U.K to turn Brexit into an opportunity the country must leave the Custom’s Union. Access to the tariff-free zone comes hand in hand with freedom of movement for EU citizens. Mervin King concludes that as a result of the referendum freedom of movement is no longer negotiable.

The suggestion the U.K is leaving the Single Market has put pressure on the value of the pound, which Leave supporters suggest has had a net positive impact on exports and tourism. In addition, many of the FTSE 100 companies making their profits in foreign currency have seen their valuation surge.

An ex-member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, David Blanchflower, told LBC” that Mervyn King’s statement is political and he is not to be regarded as “a credible source” on Brexit negotiations. Blanchflower added that uncertainty on access is already hurting investment and employment in the U.K. “My expectation is – and virtually every economist now thinks – that the economy is going to slow pretty fast as the uncertainty rises,” Blancheflower argues.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear she intends to trigger Article 50 of the TEU by March 30, triggering a two-year negotiation for Britain’s exit from the EU.