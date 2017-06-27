Former French PM Valls slams the door on Socialists to join Macron

Manuel Valls (L) welcomes Emmanuel Macron (R), during the Bastille Day Parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, 14 July 2016.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 12:24 June 27, 2017
Manuel Valls, who was chief of government under former President François Hollande, told French radio on Tuesday morning that he was walking away from the Socialist party.

"Part of my political life is coming to an end. I am leaving the Socialist Party, or the Socialist Party is leaving me," the 54-year-old told RTL radio.

Valls, who was prime minister under Socialist president Francois Hollande from 2014 to 2016, was rejected by Socialist voters in the party's primary to choose a cand...

