Gerhard Sabathil, the former diplomat suspected of spying for China has been removed from a list of lobbyists in the EU’s Transparency Register, a database run by the EU Parliament and the EU Commission, which tracks organisations registered to lobby the EU institutions.

Earlier this month, German prosecutors said they were investigating three people suspected of working as secret agents and spying for China, which include a former EU diplomat. The German official has denied the allegations through a lawyer.

Sabathil worked for the EU Commission and the EU’s diplomatic corps before becoming the managing director of EUTOP’s Brussels and Berlin offices in 2017. He was listed in EUTOP’s entry in the Transparency Register as a person accredited for access to the EU Parliament premises, but last week, his entry disappeared, as well as his profile from EUTOP’s website.

EUTOP has declined to say why and when he was removed from the register.

The rare case comes amid increased Western fears about China spying. In the last months, the US has been pressuring its Western allies to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from launching its 5G mobile networks. However, the UK recently decided to allow a limited access to Huawei into 5G.