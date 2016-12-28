Former Brussels chief says EU not a utopia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Belgian Herman Van Rompuy, the first President of the EU’s executive branch and arch-federalist, has warned that globalisation and prosperity – touted by the European Union – has not reached everyone.

The 69-year-old former Prime Minister of Belgium said: “The EU was considered a utopia but… it is no longer one. It seems a little bit odd to say but the EU was a success story and to some extent it still is.”

“Let us not forget this statement, even in turbulent times. The EU is better understood when you are not there anymore,” he added. “That is why we underestimate the cost on non-Europe. Young people can’t imagine a Europe with border controls, with more than 20 currencies, with old-fashioned nationalist rhetoric about France first, Germany first or Denmark first. While China, India and others are conquering the world economically and politically.”

As reported by the UK’s Express online, Von Rompuy also admitted the GDP and population that Europe contributes to the world is “decreasing day-by-day”.

“It will become a very small world within the national borders, we will be the leftovers of globalisation,” he said. “The open markets brought prosperity but it became clear after decades this prosperity did not reach everyone.

“Nor did everyone equally benefit from it. And as a consequence a longing was born for a place that protects against dreadful developments such as unemployment, financial instability, irregular migration, terrorism,” he added. “In fact many of our co-citizens want a specific kind of change. No change anymore.”