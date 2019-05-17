Foreign investors seek new projects in Kazakhstan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Foreign investors have issued a positive assessment of the transit of power in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest Chairman Saparbek Tuyakbayev said at the third annual Round Table on global investment 17 May.

According to Tuyakbayev, foreign investors are not concerned about the process of power transit in Kazakhstan but are interested. “We see that the reaction is very positive in the Western media. We, once again, showed that we are a mature state and society. We willingly chose the way of powers transit. The transit of power has begun. It is perceived very well. This is a very good sign for investors,” Tuyakbayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Round Table.

Investors from 40 countries are ready to conclude contracts for billions US dollars for the implementation of projects in various spheres, he said, accessing the forum results.

“Following the forum, we have got investment agreements and signed commercial proposals for 45 projects worth $8.9 billion. For example, these are new projects in the petrochemical industry. A Singaporean investor project for the production of olefins from methanol in the amount of $1.8 billion starts in the Mangystau region, west of Kazakhstan, a plant for the production of soda ash worth about $300 million in the Zhambyl region in southern Kazakhstan,” said Tuyakbayev.

The third annual global investment roundtable Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2019) started in the capital of Kazakhstan – Nur- Sultan on 17 May. Among the guests are the top-management of such world companies as Cisco, Nokia, CITIC Bank Corporation, WILO SE Group, AGCO Corporation, Valmont Industries, Tyson Foods, Yildirim Group and others.

More than 1,000 of whom over 600 are foreign guests, who came from 41 countries, including Germany, Italy, China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United States, South Korea and Japan, participate in the Round Table this year in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on 9 June. The CEC registered seven candidates.