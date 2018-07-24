Ford recalls tens of thousands vehicles from Europe over clutch problem

The US carmaker Ford is recalling thousands of cars in Belgium and Luxembourg due to problems with the vehicles’ clutch.

Lately, Ford has issued a recall of 550,000 Fusion and Escape vehicles over rollaway concerns, mostly in North America.

In Luxembourg and Belgium, the US carmaker is recalling 12,284 vehicles. Because the carmaker views both countries as a single market, the figures aren’t broken down between the two countries.

The recall specifically applies to the 2013-2016 Ford Fus...