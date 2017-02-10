The FN “family business” in the European Parliament

Front National MEPs hire each other’s family members as parliamentary assistants, circumventing European Parliament regulation.
The report came from the French edition of BuzzFeed on Wednesday, revealing the worst kept secret in Brussels: MEP Mylène Troszczynski has her husband, Laurent Guiniot, working for MEP Joëlle Mélin; in turn, the husband of MEP Marie-Christine Arnautu, Philippe Chevrier, is employed by MEP Marie-Christine Boutonnet.
Meanwhile, Europe’s anti-fraud office (OLAF) has charged Le Pen with employing assistants who worked in France rather than Brussels, Luxembourg, or Strasbourg.
The practice is not uncommon in many political groups and between MEPs of various nationalities. The reasons there is more attention now is the “Penelope gate” scandal in France.
Two weeks ago, a report by the Canard Enchainé weekly paper claimed that Penelope Fillon, received a salary as a parliamentary assistant to her husband, François Fillon, from 1988 to 2013. The former Prime Minister is now a Presidential aspirant for the center-right Republicans.
Unlike Brussels, in Paris, it is legal to hire family if they actually can be seen to work.
Indeed, in Paris, Front National is in many respects a family affair. Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the party; Marine Le Pen is leading it; her niece, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, became an MP at the age of 22; Marine’s sister and Marion’s mother, Yann, has also worked as a parliamentary assistant.