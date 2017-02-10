The FN “family business” in the European Parliament

PATRICK SEEGER
Click for full view

French far-right political party National Front (FN), Marine Le Pen, reacts before the voting session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 December 2015.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:41 February 10, 2017
Updated 12:41 February 10, 2017

The family is after all the foundation of the nation, n’estce pas?

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Front National MEPs hire each other’s family members as parliamentary assistants, circumventing European Parliament regulation.

The report came from the French edition of BuzzFeed on Wednesday, revealing the worst kept secret in Brussels: MEP Mylène Troszczynski has her husband, Laurent Guiniot, working for MEP Joëlle Mélin; in turn, the husband of MEP Marie-Christine Arnautu, Philippe Chevrier, is employed by MEP Marie-Christine Boutonnet.

Meanwhile, Europe’s anti-fraud office (OLAF) has charged Le Pen with employing assistants who worked in France rather than Brussels, Luxembourg, or Strasbourg.

The practice is not uncommon in many political groups and between MEPs of various nationalities. The reasons there is more attention now is the “Penelope gate” scandal in France.

Two weeks ago, a report by the Canard Enchainé weekly paper claimed that Penelope Fillon, received a salary as a parliamentary assistant to her husband, François Fillon, from 1988 to 2013. The former Prime Minister is now a Presidential aspirant for the center-right Republicans.

Unlike Brussels, in Paris, it is legal to hire family if they actually can be seen to work.

Indeed, in Paris, Front National is in many respects a family affair. Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the party; Marine Le Pen is leading it; her niece, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, became an MP at the age of 22; Marine’s sister and Marion’s mother, Yann, has also worked as a parliamentary assistant.

epa05064317 Leader of the French far-right political party, Front National (National Front), Marine Le Pen (L), and candidate for the Northern Nord-Pas-de-Calais Picardie region embraces Marion Marechal-Le Pen, candidate for the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, during a campaign rally speech ahead of the upcoming second round of the French regional elections, in Paris, France, 10 December 2015. France's National Front party made big regional gains in the first round of the regional elections, sparking a backlash of political turmoil and prompting French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to call upon left-wing Parti Socialist (PS) voters to re-direct their votes in the second round for right-wing Les Republicains party candidates in a bid to oust a National Front advance. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Leader of the French far-right political party, Front National (National Front), Marine Le Pen (L), and candidate for the Northern Nord-Pas-de-Calais Picardie region embraces Marion Marechal-Le Pen, candidate for the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur (PACA) region, during a campaign rally speech ahead of the upcoming second round of the French regional elections, in Paris, France, 10 December 2015. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Oil prices likely to average $54 per barrel in 2017