Five EU-backed films win big at Berlinale 2017

Out of the 25 films supported by the EU, four won Silver Bears and the Hungarian film “Testről és lélekről” took home the gold at the prestigious international film festival, the 67th Berlinale.

The five winning films are important success stories for the European Commission’s MEDIA programme, a sub-branch of the Creative Europe initiative, which supports the European multimedia sector in a time of strong international competition.

“The MEDIA programme plays an essential role to help European films reach new audiences across borders,” said Andrus Ansip, Vice-President of the Digital Single Market. “The numerous awards are also a great recognition for our efforts to support European cinema with all its richness and diversity.”

Ildikó Enyedi’s “Testről és lélekről” (On Soul and Body) won the Golden Bear for Best Film from an international jury for his slaughterhouse love story.

The four other MEDIA programme co-funded features and Silver Bear winners were: Félicité by Alain Gomis won Grand Jury Prize, Pokot (Spoor) by Agnieszka Holland won the Alfred Bauer Prize, Toivon tuolla puolen (The Other Side of Hope) by Aki Kaurismäki won Best Director, Ana, mon amour by Călin Peter Netzer won Outstanding Artistic Contribution for Dana Bunescu’s editing work.

All four films were products of international cooperation and belonged to a minimum of at least two member states.

In total, 10 MEDIA films took home 14 awards. They were supported by €1.7 million for film development and distribution throughout the EU.