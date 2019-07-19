First step towards ensuring security of 5G networks across the EU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following the European Commission’s recommendation for a common European approach to the security of 5G networks, 24 EU states have completed the first step and submitted national risk assessments.

The assessments include an overview of the main threats, the degree of sensitivity of 5G network components as well as various types of vulnerabilities.

These assessments will feed into the next phase, a EU-wide risk assessment which will be completed by 1 October.