First session of the Franco-German assembly

The newly founded Franco-German assembly met in Paris on 25 March with 50 MPs from the German Bundestag and 50 from France’s Assemblée Nationale taking part in the joint biannual parliamentary summit.

The body is designed to make proposals concerning Franco-German relations, but cannot make binding decisions nor does it have its own budget sovereignty. There are currently 14 factions represented in the body, eight French and six German, but every political party with parliamentary representation in Germany and France will have at least one seat in the assembly.

The parliament was first proposed in January 2018, on the 55th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty that was signed in1963 by French President Charles de Gaulle and West Germany’s Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.