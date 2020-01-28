Germany has confirmed its first case of the deadly flu-like coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the death toll in China climbed to 106.

Bavaria’s health ministry said that a man in Starnberg, near Munich, had been confirmed as suffering from the virus. It added that the patient is in “good condition”. It did not provide details of his age or nationality, but said he was isolated and is being medically monitored.

“People who have been in contact (with the patient) have been informed in detail about possible symptoms, hygiene measures and transmission channels”, the ministry said.

“The risk to the health of people in Germany from the new respiratory disease from China remains low,” German health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that authorities were well prepared and were doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus.

On Friday, France became the first European country to confirm cases, with three people infected so far. Germany and France have said they will evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, US, France and Australia have all confirmed patients who have contracted the disease.

The virus has so far killed 106 people, infected over 4,500others, and rattled global markets. No fatalities outside China have been reported.