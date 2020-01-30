The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Finland. The patient is is a 32-year-old female tourist from Wuhan, who arrived in Finland and went to the hospital after showing flu-like symptoms.

On 29 January, France confirmed its fifth case of the virus, raising the total number of known coronavirus cases in Europe to 10. Health minister Agnès Buzyn said that the fifth patient in the country is the daughter of a Chinese tourist who had previously been diagnosed.

Four cases have so far been confirmed in Germany. Health officials in Finland are checking 15 people who may have been in contact with the virus.

As the death toll rose to 170, the World Health Organisation’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the WHO’s emergency committee would meet to discuss the virus outbreak. He added it was a human error in last week’s WHO reports that referred to the global risk of the outbreak as “moderate” instead of “high”.