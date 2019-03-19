Finns are becoming more positive towards migration

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Polling confirms that the majority of Finns remain cautious or negative about immigration, however, attitudes towards migration are becoming more positive, though the issue remains highly polarising.

Of those polled, 52% are of the opinion that migration in Finland is too high, but 39% agreed with the premise that migration should be facilitated to address Finland’s demographic crisis. That is the highest percentage of positive attitudes towards migration since polling began in 1998.

Only 36% completely disagreed with the view that migration should be tolerated, a number that is significantly lower than the 52% registered in 2016 and 61% in 1998.

“The biggest single change is that Finns now believe that our country really needs people coming in from abroad to work,” research director Ilkka Haavisto said.

As elsewhere in Europe, migration in Finland is an extremely polarising topic with attitudes towards immigration becoming a clear indicator of party affiliation and the left-right divide.

Left-leaning supporters of the Greens, the Left Alliance, and the Swedish People’s Party have an overall positive stance, while the Finns Party and its breakaway Blue Reform Party are negative.