Finnish union boss reelected after suggesting migrants should be paid less

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The boss of the Finnish professional union confederation Akava, Sture Fjäder, has been the epicentre of a policy controversy after he suggested that immigrants should be paid less than Finns for the same job, comments that were quickly denounced by two unions representing sectors that have a high number of foreign workers.

Despite having lost the support of two key unions, Fjäder still won the no-confidence vote by a 21-to-15 margin.

Fjäder argued that immigrants with fewer qualifications should be given a competitive advantage to incentivise employers to hire them. His comments about immigrant pay levels came within the context of government proposals to weaken employment protections for small company employees by moving towards an easier to hire and fire model that the nation’s unions. Fjäder has since regretted his view on immigration.