Finnish Prosecutor General loses his job over nepotism allegations

Finnish Prosecutor General Matti Nissine

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:58 August 31, 2017
Updated 12:58 August 31, 2017

The Finnish Prosecutor General Matti Nissinen has been suspended pending a nepotism probe, YLE news agency reports.

President Sauli Niinistö is expected to nominate a new Prosecutor General following a nomination by the government next week.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation is investigating allegations of corruption and nepotism as Nissinen’s brother was contracted by his agency over an eight year period. According to the Helsingin Sanomat daily, the Office of the Prosecutor General purchased €74,000 euros worth of education services.

The Prosecutor accepts conflict of interest but denies breaking the law.

