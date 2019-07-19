Finnish presidency sets August 26 as MFF deadline for budget priorities 

The initial plan was to discuss Finland’s regarding the MFF, but the discussion ended up with the bloc’s other ministers pushing for other priorities. As the EU enters its final negotiation phase for the next MFF, the bloc hopes to make key decisions by the end of the year. The Finnish presidency has chosen 26 August as Brussels’ deadline for providing details connected to the requirements of the European budget for the period after 2020, according to the Alternate Foreign Minister for EU Affairs, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

Efforts to retain the same amounts from the Cohesion Funds and the crucial sector of the Common Agricultural Policy will be enacted by several smaller EU members, but the key point for most of the ministers focused on the environmental dimension and how the climate crisis needs to reshape the way the EU long term plan for its budget.

After each EU member submits a questionnaire by 26 August and discusses the matter bilaterally with the Finnish presidency, appointments are set to begin in early September which will allow Helsinki to be in a position to present an updated and consolidated proposal after the summer break.