Finnish opposition accuses PM Sipilä of promoting family business interests

The opposition in Finland has accused Prime Minister Juha Sipilä of abuse of office, Helsinki Times reports.

The second deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party, Sanna Marin, accuses Sipilä of favouring companies for personal gain and at the expense of national interests. “Day by day, it seems more and more like Sipilä isn’t in politics to protect the interests of our home country but his inner circle,” she said last week.

The allegations of promoting family interest begun when the Finnish Prime Minister led a delegation of companies to India in February 2016. The mission included a company owned in part by his children.

Chempolis specializes in bio-ethanol production, and the Prime Minister was himself a shareholder until 2013 when he then sold out his share. Sipila admits he knew that 5% of the company is owned by Fortel Invest, owned by his children. During the visit, Chempolis was awarded a €110 million contract to construct a biorefinery in Assam.

Speaking to YLE TV2, Sipilä denied the allegations suggesting that cabinet cannot affect the composition of business delegations in export promotion trips. Moreover, the company’s CEO, Esa Rousu, recalls that the letter of intent for building the bio-refinery was signed before Sipilä came to office in 2014.

Controversially, however, a 34% commanding stake in Chempolis was acquired by the state-owned energy company Fortum in October 2016, YLE reported last week.