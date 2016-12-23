The Finnish labour market recovers, but not for everyone

Fernando Alvarado
NEOnline | IR
Published 11:42 December 23, 2016
Updated 11:42 December 23, 2016

While unemployment is back in single digits, the gender gap is widening

Finland is producing some positive statistics on employment this week; the Labour Force Survey on Tuesday found a significant 3% decline in unemployment, year on year.

Finland is back in single digits.

On Wednesday, the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava) confirmed the observation, adding a qualitative dimension. After five years of bad news, Akava notes an improvement event among the long-term and highly qualified unemployed.

However, there is a worrying trend regarding a widening gender gap, according to Pertti Taskinen, an expert at Statistics Finland, Helsinki Times reports.

Employment for women continues to drop, even marginally, in the context of improving overall conditions in the labour market. That is significant for a country that boasts one of the highest levels of gender equality in Europe and, in fact, the world.

