The Finnish labour market recovers, but not for everyone

Finland is producing some positive statistics on employment this week; the Labour Force Survey on Tuesday found a significant 3% decline in unemployment, year on year.
Finland is back in single digits.
On Wednesday, the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava) confirmed the observation, adding a qualitative dimension. After five years of bad news, Akava notes an improvement event among the long-term and highly qualified unemployed.
However, there is a worrying trend regarding a widening gender gap, according to Pertti Taskinen, an expert at Statistics Finland, Helsinki Times reports.
Employment for women continues to drop, even marginally, in the context of improving overall conditions in the labour market. That is significant for a country that boasts one of the highest levels of gender equality in Europe and, in fact, the world.