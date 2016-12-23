The Finnish labour market recovers, but not for everyone

We’ll Always Have Paris in Fall

A majority of French opposed to “burkini” on their beaches

Indian minister tells female tourists not to wear short skirts (for their own good)

Another Tunisian girl made to marry her rapist

Governments cannot force telecom firms to store all data: EU Court of Justice

Western Sahara not part of Morocco: EU Court

Governments cannot force telecom firms to store all data: EU Court of Justice

U.K and Sweden object to European Court of Justice ruling on mass surveillance

Nokia is back and suing Apple

‘Zero immigration has never existed and never will’

S&D MEPs critical of Kabila’s decision to postpone presidential election in DRC

Poor conditions for Germany soldiers in Mali

Eight years later, Obama bars Arctic oil, gas leasing

Deutsche Bank: Trump’s first European conflict of interest

US economy grows faster as America goes shopping

An EU grandfather policy for against state aid and anti-competitive practice?

Commission troubled over tobacco traceability and security bids

Commission troubled over tobacco traceability and security bids

‘Winds of Change’ by Jaime Quesado

Empowering the next generation

Eight years later, Obama bars Arctic oil, gas leasing

Iran announces the development of nuclear propellant technology

Putin sees US, Japanese interest in Russian energy sector

UN says Iran committed to nuclear deal

Finland opens inquiry in Olkiluoto nuclear plant as the Areva scandal unfolds

Trump places oil lobbyist in charge of DOE and signals environmentalists purge

Putin sees US, Japanese interest in Russian energy sector

Eight years later, Obama bars Arctic oil, gas leasing

India predicts it will exceed Paris renewable energy target

Trump places oil lobbyist in charge of DOE and signals environmentalists purge

Finland opens inquiry in Olkiluoto nuclear plant as the Areva scandal unfolds

D’Alema sees no EU integration for Turkey under Erdogan

‘A milestone for gun control in the EU’

Schengen revisited: The EU Commission tables changes to SIS

EU moves on rule of law in Poland

EU tables new rules to counter money laundering

Ex-Commissioner “Bahama-Kroes” gets off scot-free

S&D MEPs critical of Kabila’s decision to postpone presidential election in DRC

D’Alema sees no EU integration for Turkey under Erdogan

Now Reading: The Finnish labour market recovers, but not for everyone