Finnair to weigh a number of passengers before flight

Finnair is seeking150 volunteer passengers willing to be weighed before the flight, Yle News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Volunteers at Helsinki’s Vantaa Airport will be asked throughout November to weigh themselves, together with their carry-on baggage, helping the airline to collect data on total weight. The company will combine weight with data on the age, gender, travel purpose, and travel class of each passenger weighed.

Measurements will be taken throughout the year, to consider differences between seasons. In total, the company will see 1,000 to 1,500 volunteers.

The objective is to calculate the aircraft’s weight and balance for security purposes. Finnair wants to update European Aviation Safety Agency standards dating back to 2009.