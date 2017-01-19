Finland’s take on May’s Brexit speech

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipilä said it is important that close trade relations with the United Kingdom continue after Brexit.

“An important part of the new strategic partnership we seek with the EU will be the pursuit of the greatest possible access to the single market, on a fully reciprocal basis, through a comprehensive free trade agreement,” said British Prime Minister Theresa May on January 17.

As reported by the Helsinki Times, Sipilä believes May’s speech will allow both Finland and the EU to prepare for the historic negotiations.

“[The Finnish] Government and Parliament will comment on the preparatory work on the roadmap and ascertain our national priorities for the negotiation process,” Sipilä wrote in his blog on January 17.

“Britain is an important trading partner for Finland,” he added.

May’s speech, however, provoked a mixed bag of reactions across Europe. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign affairs minister, told BBC that there is finally “a little more clarity re the British plans”.

Tomas Prouza, the Czech Secretary of State for European Affairs, labelled the objectives laid out for the negotiations as “a bit ambitious”. “Trade as free as possible, full control on immigration… where is the give for all the take?” he tweeted.