Finland’s Liikanen emerging as favourite to become next ECB president

The former Bank of Finland governor, Erkki Liikanen, is emerging as the most likely candidate to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank.

A Financial Times economist poll suggests Liikanen is considered the most likely candidate by one in three respondents due to the former Finnish finance minister’s political acumen and regulatory experience.

Draghi is set to depart by October of next year having guided the Eurozone through the for the last eight years. As the global economy is slowing down, Draghi’s successor will have to decide how quickly to begin the process of ending a prolonged period of quantitative easing and start raising interest rates.

A significant change to the rates, which are at a historic low, is not expected before the autumn of 2019 when the new ECB president will come into office.

Germany is also looking to nominate one of its top candidates as it continues to eye one of the two top jobs in the EU, taking over as head of either the ECB or the European Commission.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is no longer considered likely, as his hawkish views – which often oppose Draghi – are seen as too polarising. A candidate that is approved by Berlin, like Liikanen, has chances, especially as he has never opposed Draghi’s quantitative easing policies.

However, if German takes over as the Commission president, the road may be open to French candidates for the presidency of the ECB, namely the acting Governor of the Banque of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, and ECB board member Benoît Georges Cœuré.