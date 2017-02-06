Finland’s church prays for changes to social and healthcare reform

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Finland’s social and healthcare reforms will directly affect some 400 people currently working for the Lutheran church.

As reported by Finland’s online YLE news site, a church council representative has proposed lowering the church tax, to comply with possible changes to municipal taxation.

Many parishes in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland are concerned about the future of some of their services, if the slated reform of the social and healthcare service administration becomes a reality.

According to YLE, if the government’s proposed overhaul goes through and is implemented in 2019 as planned, Finland’s network of hospital chaplains, for instance, will have to renegotiate their work contracts with new service providers.

“The basic work will remain the same, but we aren’t sure who we’ll be drawing up contracts with in the future,” says one such chaplain, HilkkaKakko-Helle.

Parishes will continue to pay the wages of hospital chaplains, so any future contracts would likely involve things like workspace and associated hospital work.

Some 71.9% of Finnish residents are members of the Lutheran church, while 1.1% of the country’s residents were registered with the Finnish Orthodox Church.