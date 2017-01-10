Finland kicks-off two year basic income experiment

MAURITZ ANTIN
Clouds are howering over the Finnish capital Helsinki, with the Finnish flag on a boat almost hanging half-mast, Helsinki, Finland, 26 September 2015. Eurozone economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2015, with Finland being the worst performing economy in September 2015. A year later the economy is experiencing a modest recovery and unemployment is falling

NEOnline | IR
Published 15:20 January 10, 2017
Updated 15:20 January 10, 2017

Finland embarked on a closely watched two years social experiment on Monday that will see the replacement of unemployment benefits with a €560 basic income, Helsinki Times reports.

The Minister of Social Affairs, Pirkko Mattila (PS), is introducing a pilot scheme that will involve 2,000 people aged 25 to 58. The target group will see their unemployment benefit replaced by a basic income, which allows the subjects to take employment while maintaining their entitlement.

However, other benefits such as housing and social assistance will still depend on their overall income.

The objective is to determine whether reframing the unemployment benefit as basic income will encourage seeking employment, even on a part-time basis, presumably raising income but also allowing individuals to reintegrate into the labour market.

The question is framed as a question of human nature. Subjects will either use the opportunity to contribute positively to society, getting rid of the unemployment stigma or will take advantage of the social security.

 

