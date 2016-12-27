Finland to introduce basic income for jobless

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Beginning in January, Finland will introduce a new policy to combat poverty. Some 2,000 jobless citizens will be given a basic monthly income of €560 for two years, without any restrictions or conditions.

As reported by the Independent, policymakers believe this measure will improve life quality, reduce unemployment and create jobs.

Recipients will not need to prove they are looking for work and the money will be given regardless of any other income the person earns.

The Finnish government will review the policy to determine whether it helps recipients find employment.

As reported by the Independent, several other countries are believed to be exploring the idea of a universal basic income. Earlier this year the Swiss government held a referendum on whether to pay every citizen around 2,500 Swiss francs per month, but the policy was decisively rejected by Swiss voters.

In the United Kingdom, John McDonnell, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, has expressed support for a universal basic income but the Conservatives have called it “unaffordable”.