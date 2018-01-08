Finland faces migrant shortage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Finland’s interior ministry has warned a skills shortage is one of the key challenges to growth and internationalisation.

To this end, the Finnish government unveiled its policy programme for promoting employment-based immigration to Finland.

“Competition for international talent has become so fierce that it is necessary to ensure a smooth residence permit process in addition to fostering the other factors that affect how [foreign employees] settle in the country,” reads a press release from the interior ministry

“Increasing electronic services, for example, is of great significance in that regard.”

As reported by The Helsinki Times, Finland needs immigrants to respond to the labour shortage that is affecting several industrial sectors, to improve the dependency ratio that is eroding because of population ageing, and to enhance its appeal in the eyes of foreign employees and businesses.