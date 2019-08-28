Ahead of Thursday’s Informal Foreign Affairs Council in Helsinki, Finland urges the EY to use all the tools at its disposal to stop fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The Nordic nation, which currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc, sent a letter to Federica Mogherini, the EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs, two days ahead of the Helsinki Council meetings.

The letter says that the EU must urgently assess how it can use foreign and commercial policy as a means to stop the trend of deliberate forest fires and eliminate fires in Brazil that threaten to accelerate climate change.

“Recent actions in Brazil, in particular, could trigger a vicious spiral that leads to further destruction of the rainforest,” Finnish Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Krista Mikkonen, wrote in the letter. “The international community cannot allow development to reach a point of no return.” Furthermore, according to Mikkonen, in the longer term, the EU also needs to draw conclusions on what can be done to prevent deforestation and how to ensure that products that directly or indirectly cause deforestation do not enter the Union.

According to the Presidency holder, the fires should be taken into account in all politics, dismissing the voices to set aside climate policy when other matters are being discussed, increasing the pressure on Brazil. Still, if there is a backlash and Brazil does not take climate issues into consideration, the European Parliament will face difficulties in dealing with the EU-South America Mercosur trade agreement, according to Finland.

On the same line, French President Emmanuel Macron has even threatened to freeze the agreement Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro refused to receive fire-fighting assistance from the G7.