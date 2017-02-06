Fillon apologizes for hiring his wife and children

Fillon confirmed, apologized and defended his decision to hire his wife and children.

François Fillon, the centre-right candidate and previous forerunner of the French presidential race, admitted to and apologized for hiring his wife and two children during his press conference on Monday.

He also reaffirmed his decision to continue on with the race, despite officials within his own party calling for his withdrawal after recent polls suggested Fillon would be eliminated in the first round.

“I present my apologies to the French people,” Fillon said.

Although Fillon confirmed he’d hired his family members, he pressed that his actions were “completely legal” and their salaries were an accurate reflection of the responsibilities they were given.

Fillon clarified that his wife was responsible for managing his mail, taking care of his schedule and representing him at certain cultural events.

“Her salary was perfectly justifiable because she was indispensable to my work,” Fillon said.

In his speech, Fillon also confirmed that his wife had been paid €3.500 per month between 1998 and 2012 as her husband’s parliamentary assistant. This figure exceeds the total amount reported by “Le Canard Enchainé”.

The former forerunner defended his shattered reputation as an upright, honest politician by insisting his actions were legal, and reminded his audience that in his 32 years as a politician he had never run into ethical or judicial problems.

“I repeat, all this was legal, but I leave the question of morality to my conscience and to the French people, and to them alone,” Fillon said.