IS fighters escape to Turkey

There is an increased threat of extremist attacks on European soil, according to Syrian Kurdish intelligence which revealed that hundreds of Islamic State fighters from Britain are hiding in Turkey.

Ciwan Xhalil, a Syrian Kurdish intelligence officer who collaborates with western intelligence agencies over foreign Islamic State fighters, told The Times of London that most British fighters had fled Syria and gone to Turkey.

“The exodus began after Mosul [in Iraq] fell and continued after [ISIS] lost Raqqa. We have lots of French in our jails and scores of other nationals but we think most of the British have escaped,” he said.

As reported by Newsweek, British and European security services have long been worried about the exodus of foreign nationals from Iraq and Syria and their return to their home countries. Officials say the flow back to the continent has been slower than anticipated, but that does not mean they will not return eventually.

In a separate report, the Reuters news agency noted that the US-led coalition estimates there are fewer than 3,000 fighters in Iraq.

Most of the fighters had been killed or captured over the past three years, the coalition said on December 27. It would not respond to a question on whether some fighters could have escaped to other countries, saying it would not “engage in public speculation” but said it was working on preventing that.

“We can tell you that we are working with our partners to kill or capture all remaining ISIS terrorists, to destroy their network and prevent their resurgence, and also to prevent them from escaping to bordering countries,” it said.