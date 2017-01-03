Fico calls for an end to EU referenda

PATRICK SEEGER
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico prepares to deliver his speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 06 July 2016. Council and Commission statements on the Programme of activities of the EU's Slovakian Presidency were due to be delivered to the parliament.

Published 10:19 January 3, 2017
Updated 10:19 January 3, 2017

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico urged his European peers on Monday to stop the string of referenda that threaten to derail the EU and the euro.

“I am asking EU leaders to stop with adventures like the British and Italian referendums (…) on domestic issues which pose a threat to the EU,” Fico said, as Slovakia passed the six-month EU presidency relay to Malta.

His remarks come as Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Britain, and Italy have organized a series of direct polls undermining the legitimacy of the project of European Integration. Far-right parties in France, the Netherlands, and Italy are promising to continue the trend, which could spell disaster.

Slovakia’s far-right People’s Party is also calling for a referendum to withdraw from the EU and NATO.

