Fico calls for an end to EU referenda

Europe’s neverendum undermines the European Project

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico urged his European peers on Monday to stop the string of referenda that threaten to derail the EU and the euro.

“I am asking EU leaders to stop with adventures like the British and Italian referendums (…) on domestic issues which pose a threat to the EU,” Fico said, as Slovakia passed the six-month EU presidency relay to Malta.

His remarks come as Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Britain, and Italy have organized a series of direct polls undermining the legitimacy of the project of European Integration. Far-right parties in France, the Netherlands, and Italy are promising to continue the trend, which could spell disaster.

Slovakia’s far-right People’s Party is also calling for a referendum to withdraw from the EU and NATO.