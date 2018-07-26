Femen co-founder found dead in her Paris appartment

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The 31-year old co-founder of the Ukrainian feminist protest group Femen, Oksana Shachko, was found dead in her Paris apartment on Tuesday.

A suicide note was found.

Founded in 2008 in Kyiv, the group has taken action against sex tourism, homophobia, racism, religious conservatism, authoritarianism, and the far-right. The group gained notoriety by turning nudity into a symbolic weapon in demonstrations around the world. Their actions have often resulted in violent beatings and imprisonment of their members in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the group’s co-founder Anna Gutsol paid her respects to the “fearless and vulnerable” Oksana, making clear the group is expecting the results of the official autopsy.

Shachko left the group in 2013 and had since been working as an artist. For years, the Femen group is divided.