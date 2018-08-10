Fear of Turkish contagion hits the Eurozone

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Central Bank fears that a meltdown of the Turkish economy could have knock-on effects for many of the eurozone’s systemic banks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The news hit particularly hard the stock value of major European banks exposed to Turkish assets, such as the Spanish BBVA, the Italian UniCredit, and the French BNP Paribas.

The news also hit hard the value of the Euro, which on Friday reached its lowest point in a year.

Debt in foreign currency makes 40% of the Turkish bank’s portfolio. According to the Bank of International Settlements, Turkish banks have issued $148bn dollar-denominated and €100bn euro-denominated loans.

Turkey’s lira sunk to a new record low on Thursday, following the collapse of talks with US authorities to end economic sanctions against Turkey.