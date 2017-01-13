FBI Director under investigation for his handling of the Clinton case

MICHAEL REYNOLDS
FBI Director James Comey is sworn-in to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the State Department', focusing on the FBI's recommendation not to prosecute Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 07 July 2016. Comey has faced heavy criticism from some Republican lawmakers for the FBI's recommendation not to prosecute Clinton for maintaining a private email server while she was Secretary of State.

NEOnline | IR
Published 11:54 January 13, 2017
The US Justice Department of Justice will probe the decision by FBI’s Director, James Comey, to announce an investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal two weeks before the November 8 elections.

Furthermore, on November 6, two days before the elections, Comey said there was fresh incriminating evidence against Hillary Clinton.

The FBI has yet to decide whether Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted, but Comey has been accused of being politically motivated. On the eve of his announcement, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch made clear to Comey that according to regulation the timing of an investigation should not aim at “affecting any election,” Reuters reported.

The Office of the Inspector General, General Michael Horowitz, said explicitly that the investigation would examine whether the timing of the inquiry entailed “improper considerations.”

The investigation is a response to requests by chairmen of congressional oversight committees, Horowitz specified. Horowitz underscored he considers Comey “professional and independent.”

James Comey issued a statement in which he said he was “grateful” to Mr. Horowitz for the probe.

Hillary Clinton has cited the Comey announcement as a significant factor in her defeat. Her spokesman, Brian Fallon, welcomed the independent review.

The former Secretary of State has been accused of improper use of her personal email account during her term as Secretary of State. Her correspondence entailed classified information which, as a result, may have been compromised.

During the campaign, President-elect Donald Trump was addressing crowds chanting “lock her up!” in what became a trademark of his campaign.

