Farage referred to EP Advisory Committee

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani referred Brexit Party head Nigel Farage to the Advisory Committee on the Code of Conduct of MEPs.

The alleged breach of the EU’s code of conduct by Farage stems from allegations that he was generously funded by Leave donor Arron Banks during the campaign season in the leadup to the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Farage faces possible penalties that include a reprimand and forfeiture of entitlement to the daily subsistence allowance provided for a period of between two and 30 days.

Farage could also be temporarily suspended from participating in all or some of the activities of Parliament for a period of between two and 30 days. Farage could be barred from representing the European Parliament for up to one year. The European Parliament president may submit a proposal to the Conference of Presidents for the suspension or removal of Farage from any of the offices held.

An MEP for 20 years, Farage was denied half of his MEP allowance after administrators concluded he had misspent EU funds intended to staff his office. His current political group in the European Parliament was asked to repay €173,000 after an official report said EU funds had been misspent on national campaigns.