Facebook’s Zuckerberg will explain Cambridge Analytica scandal to EP committee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE) at an as-yet-unscheduled-date to explain his company’s privacy policies, according to the Parliament’s President, Antonio Tajani.

“The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, perhaps as early as next week, to meet the presidents of the political groups,” Tajani said in a statement on May 16.

“The Conference of Presidents decided to organise a hearing with Facebook and other parties concerned. This hearing will provide members of the LIBE Committee, as well as other relevant committees, an opportunity to carry out an in-depth analysis of aspects related to personal data protection. Particular emphasis will be placed on the potential impact on the electoral processes in Europe,” said the president.

Tajani reportedly personally invited Zuckerberg to speak directly to a parliamentary body, giving him the opportunity to explain firsthand what happened to European Facebook users once their data was mined by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm that combines data mining, data brokerage, and data analysis with strategic communication.

Zuckerberg first explained what went wrong with the company’s privacy terms during a joint Committee meeting of the US Senate in April.

The US-based social media giant has come under intense criticism after 87 million of its users’ data was illegally collected by Cambridge Analytica for the purposes of using the information in various political campaigns, including tipping the 2016 US presidential election in Donald J, Trump‘s favour.