Facebook’s Egan says “yes” to US privacy regulation

Speaking at the 2018 International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners in Brussels, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, Erin Egan, said the tech giant would back comprehensive federal privacy regulation in the US.

Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested earlier in the day that his company would support a similar move, which Egan backed after saying Facebook, “supports a strong and effective privacy legislation in the United States and around the world.”

Egan was in Brussels as a stand-in for Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who chose to skip the conference after his less-than-well-received appearance before the European Parliament in May to discuss the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook tried to convince users that it was taking steps to remedy its policies and prevent similar situations from arising. Speaking via video-link, Zuckerberg took a less definitive tone in his endorsement of government regulations on data mining companies, saying there needed to be a balance between privacy and the rules defining transparency as Zuckerberg refused to commit to a new business model for Facebook.

“We invested a lot of resources in introducing drastic measures and in developing new tools to protect the privacy of our users, moving from a reactive to an active position,” said Zuckerberg, who added that he and the company were continuing to look into the potential “grey areas” of data privacy.

“Our responsibilities sometimes pull us in opposite directions,” he said. “We also have to look ahead for any unintended consequences and take action on them too,” said Zuckerberg, who closed his remarks by saying that Facebook takes “incredibly seriously” its responsibility to do the right thing when it comes to ensuring users’ privacy.