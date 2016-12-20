Facebook suspected of misleading EU Commission in WhatsApp takeover

The European Commission took the preliminary view that, contrary to Facebook’s statements and reply during the merger review, the technical possibility of automatically matching Facebook users’ IDs with WhatsApp users’ IDs existed in 2014.

The European Commission has accused Facebook of providing misleading information during a 2014 investigation into the US technology giant’s takeover of WhatsApp. The Commission filed a Statement of Objections on December 20 – more than two years after the fact.

“Companies are obliged to give the Commission accurate information during merger investigations,” said Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. “In this specific case, the Commission’s preliminary view is that Facebook gave us incorrect or misleading information during the investigation into its acquisition of WhatsApp.”

Back in 2014, the Commission launched a review into Facebook’s planned merger with WhatsApp. It examined the possibility of Facebook matching its users’ accounts with WhatsApp users’ accounts.

In its notification of the transaction in August 2014 and in a reply to a request for information, Facebook had suggested it was impossible to match users’ Facebook and WhatsApp accounts at the time.

However, it seems this changed in August 2016 when WhatsApp said that matching users’ phone numbers with their Facebook accounts had been made possible, enabling the two sides to establish reliable automated matching between the two companies’ user accounts.

“At this stage, the Commission therefore has concerns that Facebook intentionally, or negligently, submitted incorrect or misleading information to the Commission, in breach of its obligations under the EU Merger Regulation,” said the European Commission on December 20.

Facebook is now required to issue a formal response to the Commission by 31 January 2017. If the Berlaymont is able to prove that the matching of accounts was possible in 2014, the European Commission could slap Facebook with a hefty fine of up to 1% of the company’s turnover, which is estimated at €17bn.