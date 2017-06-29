Facebook reaches two billion users mileston

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Facebook hit the two billion monthly user milestone on Tuesday, with an average of 800 million “likes” and 175 million “share a Love reaction” daily.

Facebooks “Groups” have a billion monthly users, built around everything from sporting interests to humanitarian projects.

A “user” is defined as an individual logged on the Facebook platform or simply used the Messenger app over the past 30 days. That does not include Instagram or WhatsApp users. The company estimates that “duplicate accounts” represent merely 6% of its use base.

Facebook was founded in 2004 and now has the biggest user base among any social media platform. With 328 million daily users, Twitter is the second biggest, followed by Snapchat with 166 million daily users.

The next step for Facebook is the production and broadcasting of television series and gaming shows on its platform.

Meanwhile, the company is facing pressure to moderate hate speech and extremist content, along with all other Social Media platforms, run by Microsoft, Google, and Twitter. Facebook announced on Tuesday it will hire an additional 3,000 employees to moderate hate speech by its users.