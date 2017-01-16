Facebook fights fake news in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

As Germany enters a key election year and politicians warn that fake news could influence voters, Facebook has announced plans to fight the dissemination of false news. The social media giant says warnings will be displayed next to posts that have been identified as fake.

In a statement issued on January 15, Facebook said: “We are working very carefully on a solution to this problem. Our efforts are focused on the distribution of unique false alarms generated by spammers. We have also used third parties to provide objective, unbiased reviews of news.”

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, Facebook tapped Correctiv, a nonpartisan, nonprofit investigative journalism collective, to serve as a third-party fact checker and review flagged material found on its platforms.

“Fake news – especially on Facebook – is already one of the major threats of our society. That is clear. We fear that these threats will become even more massive in the coming months, whether it is the NRW election or the election of the next Bundestag in autumn,” Correctiv said in a statement.

“For this reason, we are determined to do as much as we can to fight fake news. Our democracy must not be abused by lies and liars,” it added.

In related news, the Reuters news agency noted that Germany has seen an increase in online hate speech following an influx of more than a million migrants.