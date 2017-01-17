All eyes on China in Davos Global Economic Forum

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

For the first time, China will be represented at the World Economic Forum in Davos by China’s President Xi Jinping. That is the highest level representative from China to date, and with good reason.

China to replace the US as a champion of free trade

Discussions about Mr. Xi’s visit began before the Brexit vote on June 23, 2016, the Swiss press reports. But, in the current circumstances, give President Jinping the opportunity to emerge in the meeting of business makers and shakers as one of the few leaders committed to multilateralism and free trade, filling the gap created by President-elect Trump.

US vice-president Joe Biden and secretary of state John Kerry will also attend, days before handing over the administration.

Mr. Trump has threatened to walk away from the Paris climate change treaty signed by the Obama Administration, suggesting in a Tweet that the concept of “global warming” is a Chinese invention to undermine US competitiveness. Trump also shows contempt towards the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), having signaled out all automakers in Mexico.

China and US escalation

Over the weekend, the President-elect reiterated his threat to abandon the “one China” underpinning Sino-US since 1979. As far as the US is providing a vacuum of leadership, China may move to fill it.

Switzerland is the only state in Europe to have signed a free trade agreement with China. Following Brexit, Theresa May is eager to follow, and she will also be present in Davos. But, that could put the “special relationship” under strain.

The prospect of a trade war between Washington and Beijing could test the so-called special relationship. Trump is accusing China of currency manipulation and threatens heavy tariffs on imports, appointing China critic Peter Navarro as top trade adviser. The appreciation of the dollar against all major trading partners is bolstering the argument for protectionism.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson went as far as to call for a blockade of South China Sea islands. On Monday, China’s foreign ministry stressed the importance of mutual respect and cooperation with the US.

China has built a string of artificial islands in the South China Sea, despite competing claims to sovereignty over territorial waters from the Philippines and Vietnam. The islets are in effect military bases. Tillerson compared the Chinese island-building to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.