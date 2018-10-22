Execs from Swedish oil company to be charged for war crimes in Sudan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Sweden’s Justice Minister Morgan Johansson announced on October 22 that two oil executives employed by Stockholm-based Lundin Petroleum will be prosecuted for assisting in crimes against humanity that were carried out in Sudan between 1997 and 2003, a charge that could land the two suspects – Swiss national Alex Schneiter, who is currently the CEO of Lundin, and the company’s chairman, Ian Lundin, -in prison for life.

According to Sweden’s Justice Ministry, the charges relate to funds that Lundin Petroleum provided to the Sudanese Army and death squads responsible for clearing pockets of the local population in areas the company would carry out oil exploration activities.

According to aid and human rights groups, up to 12,000 Sudanese died of starvation and 160,000 people were displaced in areas were Lundin was active between 1997 and 2003.

A case against Ian Ludin was first opened in 2010, with Schneiter only becoming a formal suspect in the case in 2016.

Lundin Petroleum claims that the allegations are groundless and that the company has been “a force for development in Sudan” for many years, according to a statement released on Lundin’s website.