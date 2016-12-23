Ex-Commissioner “Bahama-Kroes” gets off scot-free

Neelie Kroes received just a “reprimand” from the European Commission months after it was revealed that the former Commissioner failed to declare an off-shore company and earnings while receiving an allowance after she left office.

It appears now that Kroes, the former Dutch Commissioner for Digital Agenda (2010-2014) and Competition (2004-2010) under both presidencies of José Manuel Barroso - now a lobbyist for Goldman Sachs - will not be punished.

Barroso, himself, may be treated today...