Ex-Commissioner “Bahama-Kroes” gets off scot-free

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 11:40 December 23, 2016
Updated 11:40 December 23, 2016

Kroes was the Director of the Bahamian company, breaching EU rules, that require Commissioners to declare their economic interests over the previous decade, including governing and advisory positions in any company.

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe

Neelie Kroes received just a “reprimand” from the European Commission months after it was revealed that the former Commissioner failed to declare an off-shore company and earnings while receiving an allowance after she left office.

It appears now that Kroes, the former Dutch Commissioner for Digital Agenda (2010-2014) and Competition (2004-2010) under both presidencies of José Manuel Barroso  - now  a lobbyist for Goldman Sachs - will not be punished.

Barroso, himself, may be treated today...

