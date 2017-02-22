The evolution of the Dutch far-right

From the defence of war criminals to religious hatred

According to recent polls, Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom will win the next general election in the Netherlands. But this will not likely lead to a far-right government, which would be the first in an EU member state, since other parties have rejected any possibility of cooperation with Wilders.

Even so, the electoral score of the far-right will represent a highly symbolic defeat for the pro-EU forces inside and outside the Netherlands.

While the Netherlands is perceived as an ultra-tolerant society and an open country in matters of religious and racial equality, various far-right parties and groups have emerged on a local level since the 1970s. At times, these parties enjoyed electoral success and they influenced parts of the Dutch society.

Gradually, the far-right parties passed from the electorally unproductive neo-Nazism and Nationalism to the more convenient anti-Immigration and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

The successful transformation took place over a 40 year period and permitted the new far-right of the 21st century to court a brand new generation of voters.

The far-right has been in a state of constant growth since the 1990s. Its gradual success is due to a number of different factors.

Immigration is one of them. Since the 1970s, there has been a remarkable increase of Muslim immigrants from Morocco and Turkey. The general atmosphere of Islamophobia during the last decades facilitated a wider public appeal of the Dutch far-right leaders.

The rise of a de facto anti-EU rhetoric by the pro-EU politicians is another factor. Since the economic crisis hit Europe, these voices have constantly attacked a part of European citizens, mainly those from the South, as being lazy, corrupt and crooks. This facilitated the creation of fertile ground for the Europhobic speculations to plant roots.

The Netherlands is one of the oldest members of the European unification process. This means the Dutch electoral body has a long experience with Brussels. The image of a full of privileges and uncontrollable Eurocrats had their impact in the turning of the electorate to the far-right.

A country impermeable to extremism

The Netherlands was one of the few European countries to resist the sirens of totalitarianism. Although fascist Italy and especially Nazi Germany invested on local politics, the far-right movements and parties organised in the 1920s and 1930s did not manage to escape from the margins of the electoral results.

The Nazis, when they occupied the country, did not show any tolerance or sympathy to their ideological brothers and they banned all the far-right parties except one.

The National Socialist Movement in the Netherlands (NSB), which was founded in 1931. It was promoted by the German authorities and reached a membership of 100,000 in 1944. It was banned in 1945 and many of its leaders were accused and convicted of cooperation with the occupying forces.

For a quarter of century, the far-right disappeared from the Netherlands because the Dutch society kept alive the memories of the Nazi cruelties. However, in the margins of society, pro-Nazi and ultra nationalists were scrambling to find ways to get back into politics.

This became possible in 1971 with the creation of the Dutch People Union (NVU), a neo-Nazi party that posed as its main political goals the rehabilitation of the war criminals of WWII and the annexation of Flanders into the Netherlands.

The party enjoyed relative success in local elections, communal and provincial, but did not manage to collect more than a 1% in general elections.

Immigration topic stands aside nationalism

In the 1980s, the Dutch far-right experienced a fundamental transformation. Its leaders gradually abandoned the demands concerning the war criminals and focused on another target: immigration.

In 1980, a new political party was formed. The Centre Party (CP) had a marked anti-immigration policy and a populist appeal to the Dutch ‘autochthones’.

The party enjoyed relative electoral success (especially in the local elections), but had disastrous results in general elections – never passing the 0.8% mark.

Nevertheless, it celebrated a surprising 10% of the vote in local elections in Almere in 1983, maintaining a certain influence for nearly a decade. Since 2010, the new far-right party of Geert Wilders has held a strong presence in Almere as well.

It was a period during which the Netherlands elaborated its immigration policy, leading to the adoption of a new law in 1985, which facilitate the naturalisation of first and second generation immigrants.

In 1985, 1990 and 1996, which were years of a relative growth of far-right influence, the Netherlands had the highest numbers of naturalisations.

The CP declared bankruptcy in 1986, but from its bowels sprang two other parties that worked on the transformation of the far-right rhetoric and rattled, for the first time, the democratic political world of the country.

In fact, the Centre Democrats (CD), formed in 1984 on an anti-immigration and anti-Semitic platform, had a representation in the national parliament between 1984 and 1998. The leader of the party, Hans Janmaat, was convicted by Dutch courts for racial hatred. At the epoch the Third Lubbers Cabinet managed to isolate it imposing a ‘cordon sanitaire’ against it.

The second party issued from the CP in 1986 under the name CP’86, had secured financial and technical assistance from the German neo-Nazi party NPD and received a relative electoral support in industrial cities. The CP’86 introduced the far-right rhetoric to the fight against multiculturalism.

Both parties dissolved in 1998, the second declared illegal by the courts.

A new brand?

The dawn of the 21st century brought a new kind of far-right party and policies. In this new era, the figure of the leader is not that of a ‘führer’, but the one of a well advertised personality.

Two politicians marked the 21st century in the Dutch far-right: Pim Fortuyn (1948-2002) and Geert Wilders.

The standards of the new leaders are different from those of the far-right. Both do not come from the nationalist or neo-Nazi milieu, but from mass parties of the democratic arc. Both appeal to a large electoral base and try to introduce to their speech soft nationalist and populist elements.

Of course anti-immigration, anti-multiculturalism and anti-Islam rhetoric is fundamental. But there is one more target, the European Union, snubbed for decades from the hard-liners. Europhobia became a successful weapon in their political arsenal.

Fortuyn had a reputation for political zig-zagging. A Marxist in his youth and a social democrat in his early adulthood, by 2002 he discovered the power that anti-immigration platform represented in Dutch society.

His focus was mainly against Islam which was described as a ‘backward culture’. He proposed as well to close the Dutch border to Muslim immigrants.

In 2002, he formed his own political party marked heavily by his personality, the Pim Fortuyn List. The LPF had a first extraordinary victory in the district elections in Rotterdam were it received the 36% of the votes.

But nine days before the general election, Fortuyn was shot dead. Nevertheless, his party participated to the general elections obtaining a 17% of the votes and winning seats for 26 MPs.

Facing a political crisis, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals formed a coalition government with LPF, but this did not last for long.

LPF entered into decline and was dissolved after 2006.

That year, Geert Wilders, already out of the liberal VVD, decided to form his own party, the Party for Freedom (PVV).

Wilders had a long experience in the liberal VVD and his political views, especially those related to immigration, were influenced by Frits Bolkestein, under whom he worked as parliamentary assistant. He started his political career in local politics and later was elected to the parliament. In 2004, he left the party declaring his opposition to the discussions for the accession of Turkey in the EU.

Wilders’ policy focussed against the European Union and Islam. He promised to take appropriate political actions once in government.

Wilders has promised the Netherlands will abandon the EU and tough measures will be applied against Muslims. Among them will be a five-year ban of the construction of new mosques and the prohibition of preaching in other language than the Dutch.

PVV is an ally of the French far-right National Front although Wilders is a fervent supporter of Israel and detest anti-Semitism.

The fact is that, as happened with the LPF in 2002, some political parties discussed also with PVV in 2010, mainly the Liberals and the Christian democrats. The result was the support the PVV granted to a coalition government, which was withdrawn two years later.

The dangers that the day after the general elections of March 2017 represent is double.

First is the symbolic impact the victory of the far-right in Netherlands will have on the French, German and possibly Italian elections.

The second is that, although the majority of the political leaders of the democratic parties have declared they will not negotiate a coalition government with Wilders, the reality of the electoral result could force them to change their position.