According to a study released by the European Commission on 5 September, EU countries lost €137 billion in Value-Added Tax revenues in 2017.

The VAT gap describes the difference between the expected VAT revenue and the amount actually collected. It also provides an estimate of revenue loss due to fraud and evasion, bankruptcies, and miscalculations. It has reduced compared to previous years but remains high, highlighting the need for reform of the EU VAT rules, that would improve the rules for legitimate businesses and traders.

Romania recorded the largest national VAT Gap with 36% of VAT revenues going missing in 2017, followed by Greece (34%) and Lithuania (25%). The smallest gaps were in Sweden, Luxembourg and Cyprus with only 1%. In absolute terms, the highest VAT Gap of around €33.5 billion was in Italy.