EU’s Stylianides in Bangladesh to check Rohingya crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides arrived in Bangladesh on October 31 for a two-day official visit. His mission is to assess the situation on the ground concerning the Rohingya crisis and visit EU aid projects that are addressing this problem.

His visit comes a week after the EU and its member states pledged more than half of the $344m total funding raised at the international Conference on the Rohingya Refugee Crisis held in Geneva.

“Here in Bangladesh the scale of this emergency is painfully clear to see; this is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world,” said Stylianides. “The EU has decisively stepped up its aid to Rohingya communities. The Rohingya people are not alone in these difficult times. We commend and support the generous approach of the Bangladeshi authorities. At the same time, the European Union continues to insist on full aid access in Myanmar and is working to address the situation in Northern Rakhine State. Beyond aid, it is crucial that every refugee is registered properly and that Myanmar takes all necessary steps to allow them a voluntary and dignified return in secure conditions.”

According to the European Commission, Stylianides visited the Kutupalong camp in the Cox’s Bazar area, where an EU funded project is helping over 100,000 people, mostly vulnerable children and women, gain access to essential services.

The Commissioner is scheduled to meet with government officials of Bangladesh and humanitarian partners to discuss the international community’s response to the crisis and Bangladesh’s needs moving forwards.

The visit follows that of the Commissioner to Myanmar in May earlier this year.