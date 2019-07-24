EU’s General Data Protection Regulation shows good results

The European Commission has published on 24 July a report about the impact of the EU data protection rules, and how their implementation can be improved, one year after the entry into application of the General Data Protection Regulation, which is a set of rules with a common EU approach to the protection of personal data.
The report concludes that the new data protection rules have achieved many of their objectives. As indicated by a Eurobarometer survey published in May, the GDPR has made EU citizens increasingly aware of data protection rules and of their rights.
According to the report, most national authorities have set up the necessary legal framework, and convergence towards high data protection standards is progressing at international level.
The Commission also sets out concrete steps to further strengthen the application of the rules by monitoring the national authorities’ compliance with the EU Regulation, by helping companies increase the security of their data, by strengthening the role of national data protection authorities, and by using the EU data protection standard as a reference point.
The protection of personal data is a fundamental right in the European Union.