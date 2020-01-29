Josep Borrell, EU’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy said on Tuesday during a press conference held in Brussels with Oleksiy Honcharuk, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, that he wants to visit Donbas, Eastern Ukraine’s war zone in the coming weeks.

“I would like to visit the Donbas, the border where, as I know, hostilities are taking place in order to get a feel for the situation on the ground. We must make the most important efforts to stop killing people,” said EU’s top diplomat.

During the press conference that took place during the break of the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting, the Spanish diplomat expressed his support to Ukraine’s “ambitious reform agenda,” adding that Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi also shares the intention of visiting the war-torn region.

“Ukraine is a key partner for the European Union. It is not only a close neighbour, but it is also a key partner,” said Borrell according to EU’s External Action Service statement, adding that the Union will continue its support to the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

Borrell also stressed that the EU has to “develop efforts on several lines,” such as humanitarian assistance and demining. “We can save a lot of lives, and third major infrastructure and feasibility studies and economic prospects, in order to prepare future possible reconstructions,” EU’s Foreign Policy chief added.