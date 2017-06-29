EU’s Economic Sentiment Indicator reaches 10-year record high

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI), which measures corporate and private householder sentiment, rose by 1.9 points to 111.1 points in euro area, and the EU by 1.6 points to 111.3, reaching record high since August 2007 as the EU Commission said in Brussels on Thursday . Economists had expected a much weaker increase. Already in April, the indicator had climbed to pre-crisis

The business climate (BCI) also measured by the Commission, which measures only the mood in the manufacturing sector, rose by 0.25 points to 1.15 points. Economists had also expected a much weaker increase.

According to the European Commission, the euro-area sentiment improvement resulted from marked increases in confidence in the industry, retail trade and construction sectors and among consumers and, to a lesser extent, from a slight increase in confidence in the services sector.

The ESI rose strongly in Germany (+2.4), France (+2.2) and the Netherlands (+1.6) and slightly in Spain (+0.5), while it remained unchanged in Italy (0.0).

Increasing industry confidence (+1.7) was fuelled by managers’ more optimistic assessment of the current level of overall order books and healthier assessments of the stocks of finished products, while their production expectations remained virtually unchanged. The slight increase in services confidence (+0.6) resulted from managers’ brighter demand expectations and the improvement in their views on the past business situation, while their assessment of past demand remained unchanged.

Consumer confidence strong increase (+2.0) reflected more positive assessments of the future general economic situation, future unemployment, and consumers’ savings expectations; only the views on households’ future financial situation remained broadly stable.