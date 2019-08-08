Following a request by Turkey after the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, the European Commission is providing Turkey with Copernicus emergency satellite maps, according to the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

The earthquake hit western Turkey on Thursday, damaging homes and causing injuries to some 20 people. With an epicentre on the town of Bozkurt, in Denizli province, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, the quake struck at 2.25pm local. Istanbul-based Kandilli seismology center measuring it at 5.7 magnitude.

Bozkurt’s mayor, Birsen Celik, said the quake knocked down two houses in the town and that residents escaped with slight injuries. Several other homes were damaged.

Television footage showed the earthquake interrupting a group of teenagers playing table tennis, with the youths rushing under the ping-pong tables for safety. Another video showed a couple in Denizli being caught up in the quake in the middle of their wedding ceremony.

The quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Antalya, Mugla, Isparta and Burdur, where people also ran out of their homes.

Turkey’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1999, killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern part of the country.